Captain of moneybags Legon Cities FC Fatau Dauda says his club will be in a better place for the Ghana Premier League trophy if they can augment the paying squad with some five key players.

Legon Cities formerly Wa All Stars, since the takeover has been a lease of fresh air in the Ghana Premier League with their utmost sense of branding and professionalism.

Strangely enough, their brilliant of the pitch branding and sense of professionalism was not translated onto the pitch.

As before the league was truncated, the team was really struggling in the Ghana Premier League lying 15th on the league table with just a point above the relegation zone.

Captain of the side Fatau Dauda says that with five more signings, Legon Cities can challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.

"If Legon Cities can beef up the squad with 5 more players, the club can compete for the GPL trophy" he told Accra based Angel FM.

He also added that he will be glad if management of the club can add former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso to the squad as he is a good player.

"Joseph Esso is a good player. If management of Legon Cities want him, I think they can go for him to beef up the squad" he added.