1 hour ago

Prominent football prophet Seer Gyan has predicted doom for Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu in the current season.

The porcupine warriors who started the season in an impressive fashion winning their first two games in the Ghana Premier League have endured a tumultuous time on the pitch in their last two matches in the league.

Kotoko have lost their last two games in the Ghana Premier League losing all matches by a lone goal and having a man sent off in all the two games.

The prominent football prophet has predicted doom and gloom for the porcupine warriors in a recent interview with Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

According to Seer Gyan should Kotoko gaffer Maxwell Konadu still be in charge of the Kotoko job by August and not fired the porcupine warriors will cleanly sweep every domestic trophy on offer in the country.

"If Maxwell Konadu survives the Kotoko job by August and is not fired by Dr Kwame Kyei the following season he will win all trophies in Ghana with Kotoko" he said.