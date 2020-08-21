1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko great, Rev Osei Kofi says the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah will triumph at the club if he is given the freedom and support to work at the club.

He says the club needs a visionary who can change the fortunes of the club and believes the new CEO has all the tools to succeed at the club.

The legendary Ghana player admits he does not know much about Nana Yaw Amponsah but from what he has heard, he has a lot to offer the club if afforded the free hand to operate.

“If only he will be given the freedom and right to make his own decisions, then he can make Kotoko the greatest club in Africa,” he told Graphic Sports.

“I don’t know much about him but the little I have heard and seen of him makes me admire his zeal and passion to help football grow in Ghana and Kotoko as a club.

“Kotoko is a club in need of a visionary and similar to the dwindling fortunes of most clubs in the country, Kotoko’s woes have bedevilled Ghana football.”

“Football is not doing well in Ghana; it’s getting to four decades now and we don’t have an African trophy. Why should this be so? We need transformational leaders in all aspects of our football,” he noted.