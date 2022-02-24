49 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong has dragged investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, into his recent fracas with the New Patriotic Party’s Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Agyapong has threatened the party and leading members to desist from impressing on him to treat issues he is raising publicly as internal matters.

He is angry at that position because he insists that such internal matters have had a toll on his health and caused him to miss a medical review slated for late January 2022.

The Assin Central MP reminded the NPP that he was still in possession of incriminating videos he had intercepted from Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which videos were aimed at bringing the government to its knees in 2018.

He alleged that leading members had impressed on him to avoid publishing the said videos because of its adverse political effect.

He spoke of a relationship between Buaben Asamoa in particular, as an ally of Anas and his boss Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, who he accused of working against the interest of the NPP.

“If Buaben Asamoa speaks (response to him) again, I will release Anas’ videos. The NPP leaders, I am advising them to stay away from that, no one should tell me it borders on internal matters. If you tell me that, it means I am stupid, because I need to go on review on 28th January. Today is 23rd February.

“It is your internal matters that you are not talking about that is also affecting my health. It is affecting my health. You don’t want anybody to know the problem the NPP is encountering from our own MPs. If that is the case, when I go (for the medical review), I will not come back.

He issued his stern caution: “Buaben Asamoa says his friend is Anas and Kweku Baako, if he messes with me, I will release Anas’ videos. I swear to God. If the NPP are not careful and they speak, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if you are not careful and you speak, I will bring the party down complete.

“If I bring the video, you will see even if one Ghanaian will vote for us. What Anas did as far back as February 2018, Anas had set our ministers and businessmen up in Dubai,” he stressed.

Agyapong has been in a long-running confrontation with the investigative journalist over two of his works, Undercover - 'Ghana in the Eyes of God' – an investigation about corruption in the judiciary and Number 12 – an investigation on corruption in Ghana Football.

Agyapong insists the journalists employ entrapment and other ‘evil’ means that is not fit to be labelled as journalism.

He began releasing inside footage of the work of Anas years back purporting to show the modus operandi of Anas and his Tiger Eye team but has since stopped – apparently because of pressure from the party and government.

Source: Ghanaweb