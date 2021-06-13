5 hours ago

Head coach of the senior men's national team, C.K Akonnor has bemoaned his teams lack of attacking impetus after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars rarely threatened the Ivory Coast goal except for a long range shot from Thomas Partey which was comfortably gathered by Ivorian goalie Sylvan Ghohou.

Ghana has failed to score in two friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast and it is a big source of worry for C.K Akonnor who says he is looking to find a goalscorer if there is any good one around but till he finds one he must improve one what he has.

Asked about the team’s lack of goals in recent games, he said, “We need to improve, I mean if there is anybody who is a scorer and he is good we look for that person but so far what we have now we have to work and improve in the area because it is very important for us because without goals you wouldn’t be a winner”

He added, “With all fairness I think it is a very good exercise for us” he said.

“I’m quite certain with the squad we have, of course Wakaso and then few guys are not in and so when they come in am very sure”

The coach contends that the two friendly games was a good exercise and with the inclusion of some players his side will improve although he has not ruled out new additions.

The draw means the Black Stars has gone six games without a win against Ivory Coast.