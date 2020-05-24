44 minutes ago

Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada KD, has warned men to tattoo their names on the private parts of their girlfriends as a form of identification.

During a recent interview with Doctor Cann on Happy Fm’s ShowbizXtra, the highlife musician gave the warning in response to a listener’s comment that he is known for sleeping with girlfriends and wives of other men.

“If I take other people’s girls, people also take mine. If I meet a girl whom I like, and I tell her and she doesn’t tell me she has ever been married, there’s no way to know if she’s with someone or not. Tell me the truth,” the musician charged.

Ignoring a second comment by another listener, he continued, “Look, today there’s a lot of innovation. If you have a girl, just tattoo your name on her private part, so when I go down on her, I’ll see your name there.”

Stopped by Doctor Cann for the crude warning, Dada KD continued with his point by stating that it’s the only way to know the ownership of the girls people claim he has been sleeping with.

He considered the comment as negative publicity which he needs to address.

“I’ve not come for your girlfriend. Why would people say such a thing? Maybe it is other people’s girlfriends that come for me, I’m not the one going for theirs,” he concluded.