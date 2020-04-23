3 hours ago

Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has debunked rumors suggesting that her outfit is not effectively discharging its duties as expected.

She said if only Ghanaians can open their eyes, they will realize that the NCCE is effectively performing its mandate to educate Ghanaians, especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

She added, a close monitoring on their website and social media handles will prove that they have been regularly posting updates to educate Ghanaians about the spread of coronavirus.

“If people make the time, put their ears on the ground they will hear and they will see us. If you go to our website, you will see a lot of activities we have undertaken. If you go on GNA website you will see a lot of reporting on the activities we have done. Our target audience is mixed. There are those you can reach on social media and we are also doing that,” She stated.

The NCCE boss also indicated that for the group of Ghanaians that do not have access to social media, they have adopted various strategies like communication through the use of public announcements.

“There are a lot more people in Ghana who may not have access to social media but they are significant components of our target audience. We are using a variety of strategies one of the strategies is mass communication through the use of our public announcements. To a large extent we have relied on the goodwill of institutions that have supported vehicles so that we can mount on them and reach out to the grassroots,” she explained.