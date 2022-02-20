5 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko Great, Stephen Oduro has advised his former side not to rely on black magic 'juju' when they face Hearts of Oak.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko renew their rivalry this weekend, with the two most successful Ghanaian clubs meeting in the Premier League at Accra Sports stadium. It’s the biggest fixture in the Ghanaian top flight.

The Match Day 7 fixture which was postponed due to Hearts of Oak’s participation in the CAF Inter Club competition will now be played on Sunday.

According Stephen to Oduro who created a lot of fond memories for Asante Kotoko supporters, juju cannot win them the game against Hearts.

“Hearts of Oak is a team that if you rely on black magic to play against them, you will lose”, Oduro told ghanasportspage.com.

“So I will plead with the players [of Asante Kotoko] that for this match they should all go down on their knees and pray, or all of them should meet in camp and have a devotion and fellowship [with God] every morning or before they go to bed. They should rely on God and ask for grace from God”, he advised.

“When it comes to that time [of playing against Hearts of Oak], that is when you will see some officials of the club and some Circles [the supporters wing the the club] leaders coming to give this or that to the players, and that is where you see players arriving on the pitch looking very heavy. You can see that you are not of yourself”, he added.

Hearts will host Asante Kotoko later this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.