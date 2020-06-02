38 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has served notice to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service that he is ready to “offer his life as a trophy” to them in defence of the truth.

Mr Mornah who is on his way to the CID Headquarters insists he stands by what he said about the Electoral Commission and that he will repeat it any day he is given the chance.

He said, “what have I said wrong? Just cautioning the EC regarding how they are handling the decision to compile a new register is a crime? For me, I stand by what I said and I will not be timid and will resist any attempt to shut me up”.

The PNC chairman who is being accompanied by members of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Register insists that anyone who attempts to attack him will receive an equal measure of beatings from him.

Mr Mornah has been one of the harshest critics of the decision by the EC to create a new register for the December polls.

He told Starr News he stands by his words.

“I feel that it is a partisan issue because it is the central regional minister who opined that I should be invited or arrested and followed this morning, I was told by Atik Mohammed. And so I have no difficulty going to respond to it. I stand by every word that is captured by their letter and if I caution the Electoral Commission not to lead us into disaster and that means a threat, they can take it to where ever they want,” he told Starr News’ Musa Lansa.

“This is an emotive issue because the polling station that I vote, the number of people who have passports are not up to ten including me. And the number of people with the Ghana Card is not up to a hundred and you are going to use that in a polling station where we have over Eight-Hundred on the register. that is why we have to caution the Electoral Commission to be careful because we are talking about something that bothers about the kind of leadership that this country is going to generate,” he explained.