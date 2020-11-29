7 hours ago

Coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei Fosu has hit out at his Medeama counterpart Samuel Boadu for wearing slippers on the touchline during a league game against Legon Cities on Friday night in their match day three clash.

The Medeama coach in an unusual fashion was spotted wearing slippers during his side 1-1 stalemate with Legon Cities on Friday.

It remains unclear if the coach was suffering from an ailment or condition which prevented him from wearing a proper footwear.

But it is clear Ignatius Osei Fosu who was watching the match from home on TV was not impressed with his colleague's decision to wear slippers.

The Eleven Wonders coach took a swipe at his colleague tweeting that his conduct was unprofessional.

“This is unprofessional. Not a good image for our job. A coach wearing slipper at the bench,” he tweeted.

The Medeama coach during his post game press conference in his side's 2-1 loss to Dreams FC explained that he picked up an injury during training.

His colleague Ignatius Osei Fosu still doesn't buy that argument and thinks he could have dressed appropriately since the game was televised on TV.