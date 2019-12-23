3 hours ago

Ex- Liberty Professionals coach, Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu is to take over as head coach of Eleven Wonders for the upcoming GhPL season.

The news came after former Asante Kotoko coach, Frimpong Manso resigned from the club.

Ghanaguardian.com trusted source can confirm the innovative, young and experienced coach would join the club prior after their first two games of the 2019/20 season against Kotoko away and home to Dreams.

There has been much speculation that Ignatius Osei could turn out to be XI wonders Technical Director as he is certified to coach in the top-flight when Ghanaguardian.com spotted him at the training grounds of Wonders.

Ignatius will be the youngest coach in the new GPL season if he finally agrees to make his stay permanent with wonders after their first 2 games.

Eleven Wonders had been in the market for a new coach since Frimpong Manso left the club with few weeks to kick of the GhPL and it seems Wonders have landed on the right choice