3 hours ago

Deputy Coordinator for Projects at the National Catholic Health Service has advised students of St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School to always endeavor to acquire knowledge.

Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah, an old student who doubled as the Chairperson of the annual Christmas Carol Service of the school, themed, “the Christmas experience through worship in the manger” indicated that knowledge is everything in this competitive world.

“Ignorance is more powerful than a demon. If you are ignorant, you can’t survive and you will be lost in the world. So read, read, and read until you die,” he stressed.

Mr Ankrah urged students to be content with what they have adding that, “If you are not content, you become greedy, and if you become greedy, you go grabbing everything and you don’t become a good leader.”

“There is nothing like a successful life, there is a satisfying life. You can be feeding on kenkey and fish and you are satisfied, so life is about living a satisfying life,” he said.

The Chairperson further asked that society desists from putting pressure on young ones. He believed it is what is pushing the youth of today into social vices and suicides.

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Father Delight Carbonu called on the administration and students of the school to donate to the less privileged.

The Priest encouraged the gathering to show love to the vulnerable in the society during the yuletide season.

“Show love to people, especially those who are pulverised by poverty and the social structures that do not allow them to discover their own potentials,” he preached.

“Since we have Prison officers around, our first contribution could be to the prisons,” he added.

Rev. Father Carbonu further charged parents and teachers to bring up students to become better and resourceful people to the country and an instrument of the Lord.

The Head Master of the School, Paul Kwesi Amoasi Baidoo in his welcome address encouraged the students to stay out of trouble during the festive season.

He also commended staff and students for a successful term.



The event, which was sponsored by the 2002 old students (the golden Toms) climaxed with the Kwan Pa Band Ghana entertaining the students with interesting Christmas carols.

St Thomas Aquinas is the only public day senior high school for boys in Ghana. Established in 1952, it is located at Cantonments, a suburb of Accra.

myjoyonline