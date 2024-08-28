8 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared the 2024 voters’ register as robust and credible, urging citizens to disregard any claims suggesting otherwise.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had alleged that the register was defective and not fit for purpose thus the conduct of the December 7 election.

According to the NDC Director of IT and Elections, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, without a forensic audit or thorough parliamentary investigation of the EC’s voters register, it will remain incurably defective.

But in an X post on Wednesday, the EC emphasised the integrity and reliability of the register.

“The 2024 Voters Register is robust and credible. ignore assertions that the voters Register is not fit for the 2024 Elections,” the EC opined.

