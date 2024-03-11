3 hours ago

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, has said the prophecy that was delivered by Prophet Nigel Gaisie on 31st Night service in 2023 about the supposed attempt to eliminate her husband should be ignored because the prophet had foreknowledge about the health condition of John Kumah since November 2023.

John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7.

The 45-year-old lawmaker for Ejisu left behind a wife and six children.

Following the death, a video of the prophecy by Nigel Gaisie was released.

But speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday, March 10, Lilian Kumah said “Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries and I did a programme with him dubbed “Let the Prophet Speak”.

“We know him very well and have been aware since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of Ghana in this country and that included Nigel Gaisie when my husband and I thought he was a genuine man of God,” Apostle Lilian Kumah stated.

“Nigel Gaisie knew very well that my husband was terminally ill as far back as August 2023 but regardless of that, he stood on his altar on 31st December 2023 to lie through his supposed prophesy that a Ghanaian deputy minister will die in the year 2024.

“What does he want to achieve through these fake prophesies?” John Kumah’s widow further stated.