Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United have issued a statement dismissing speculations linking their prized asset David Abagna Sandan.

The player who is currently with the Black Galaxies at the Championship of African Nations(CHAN) tournament in Algeria has been linked with a potential departure from the club.

Abagna Sandan has been eyed by the likes of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak among others but his club is not ready to part ways with their midfielder yet.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined RTU in 2021 from Ashanti Gold SC and has become a mainstay in the team with his eye-catching performances.

"It has come to our notice, about numerous speculations linking our Skipper, David Abagna Sandan to other clubs. We as management of the club wish to inform our supporters and the general public to discard such information and speculations," RTU stated.

"We entreat the media to use their platform to support our Black Galaxies as they’re far away in Algeria and allow the player to have full concentration on his current national assignment in the ongoing CHAN 2022 tournament. Thank you."