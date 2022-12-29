1 hour ago

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has celebrated 2022 Christmas with the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The police, who shared photos of their time with the former president on social media, stated that the visit was organized by a member of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

The group was led by the Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to the caption shared with the photos, the Ghana Police Service said the visit was also to allow it to celebrate the elderly statesman.

“Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) led by the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare visited former President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour on Christmas eve to celebrate and honour him for his several years of dedicated service to the country,” the caption read.

In some of the photos, a number of the leaders of the police service are seen exchanging handshakes with President John Agyekum Kufuor.

See some of the photos below: