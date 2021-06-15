1 hour ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over investigations following the shooting of a policeman and a bystander during an attack on a bullion van at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra, Monday.

The suspected robbers made away with the policeman's weapon and also took a safe with an unspecified amount of money after breaking the padlock used to lock the rear of the bullion van.

The bullion driver sustained injuries and has been sent to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital for treatment.

A press release signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sheila Abayie-Buckman said the CID is to "take over the investigation into the attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on 14th June 2021, which led to the murder of a police officer".

“Preliminary investigation shows that unidentified armed men on a number of motorbikes crossed the bullion van which was on a pay/collection errand at about 11:00 hours and shot at the police officer who was on escort duty on the van, killing him instantly.”

“The armed men also fired sporadically in the air and on the driver, who sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment. A hawker was also killed by the armed men when one of two ladies on the bullion van stepped out of the van and run towards the deceased seller’s direction”