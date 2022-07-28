2 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has disagreed with a research conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The GSS together with some stakeholders placed the Ghana Police Service atop the category of the most corrupt public institution in the country.

However, in a five-page statement, the IGP believes the perception that the police are corrupt is due to a "deep-seated public stereotype"

“Our discomfort, therefore, is the use of selective ranking methodology to project the outcomes in a manner that puts an unfair focus on the Police Service with all the others in your corruption index escaping public scrutiny.”

“The Service has almost now become the default institution of choice for such research and has therefore encouraged a deep-seated public stereotype over the years.”

“This stereotype may easily influence respondent choices and it is, therefore, fair to expect that you factor it in assessing the validity of your findings,” the police statement said.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare admitted that the, “Service has long acknowledged that some of its personnel may be involved in some corrupt practices and we continue to implement measures to discourage such conduct.”

Below is a copy of his full statement