2 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the suspension of motor checks (stopping and inspection of vehicle documents) by police officers due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The suspension according to a document from the Ghana Police Service will remain in force until further notice.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service in charge of motor traffic have been urged by the IGP to observe personal hygiene measures.

He asked them to use hand sanitizers and disinfectants regularly.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu announced earlier today that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen from 27 to 52.

He made this disclosure at a presser in Accra, Tuesday.

The 25 new cases, according to the minister, were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.

"Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If you add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 tested positive in our country at the moment.

"Those in quarantine, we have actually deployed psychologists to have chats with them. We are also in the process of handing them over to our case management teams we have set up. We have started taking them to isolated centers for case management," Mr. Agyemang-Manu said.

Out of the 52 confirmed cases, two persons have died.

DGN