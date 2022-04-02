20 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police, DCOP George Akufo Dampare has vowed to bring to book persons who besieged the Essiama Divisional District Police Headquarters on Friday, April 1, 2022, and damaged properties belonging to the police.

They allegedly damaged louvre blades of the station, smashed windows and windscreens of some two parked buses and a pick-up, among others.

Dr. Dampare said this when he led some members of the Police Management Board and Western Regional Police Command to visit Essiama and Nkroful in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.

His visit comes barely 24 hours after some persons suspected to be from Teleku-Bokazo and its environs besieged the Essiama police station following the shooting to death of one of their own, Andrew Donkor, allegedly by security personnel in front of the Nkroful Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Dr. Dampare while commending police personnel at the Essiama Divisional District Police Headquarters for using the principle of de-escalation to contain the situation, promised psychological help for the personnel and added the police service will support them as long as they follow the rules of the service.

“We have come barely 12 hours after the incident, just because of the difficulties of getting here earlier. Either than that, we would have come at the time that the incident was happening and walk with you to deal with it. But you did your best to de-escalate the situation, and we are seeing a minimum disruption and fatality because of what you did. So we are here to commend and appreciate you.”

”It is also to let you know that we will use every means within the law, slow but sure to pick every person who has been involved in this and deal with the person in accordance with the law in a manner that the person would regret for being part of such an act for it to send the strongest message to the rest of the people in the community“, he said.

The Inspector-General of Police and the Western Regional Police Command also visited the Essiama Chief’s Palace, where they paid a courtesy call and interacted with Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, elders and some community members in the Western Region.

Source: citifmonline