1 hour ago

The National Election Security Taskforce says its personnel are on high alert to deal with individuals and groups of persons who intend to cause trouble following the declaration of the election results.

According to the Chairman of the Taskforce and Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, the Taskforce will work preserve a peaceful country.

The Police, in an earlier press release, indicated that five persons have been killed with seventeen others injured in separate violent incidents.

But speaking at a press conference yesterday, IGP Oppong-Boanuh assured that all reported cases of violence will be investigated.

“I want to assure all abiding Ghanaians that appropriate security measures have been put in place to guarantee their security and safety in accordance with our mandate. We will continue to maintain law and order in post-election period to ensure that people go around their normal activities without intimidation and attacks. Let me sound a note of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to foment trouble to desist from such acts because we will deal decisively with them”, he said.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had criticized the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, for some violent incidents that characterized the 2020 polls.

He accused the IGP of acting unprofessionally during the elections.

