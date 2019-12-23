1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin-Yeboah, has said he will take a goat as gift if only given by a very well-known friend of his.

“I know [the] honorable member very well [pointing to one of the members of Parliament’s Vetting Committee]. If he gives me a goat, I’ll take it”, the nominee answered in response to a question asked by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu during the vetting of Justice Anin-Yeboah by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, 23 December 2019 about whether or not gifts given to Justices of the Bench could include a goat.

“That is a gift in the cultural setting”, Justice Anin-Yeboah said.

Some Judges of the superior, as well as the inferior courts, were dismissed a few years ago after they were caught on video accepting bribes and gifts from persons whose cases were before them.

Among some of the gifts given the corrupt judges were goats, thus, the Minority Leader’s question.

According to the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates, Rule 5(5): “Neither judges nor members of their families residing in their households shall accept a substantial GIFT, bequest, favour, or loan from anyone except as follows: (a) judges may accept gifts incident to a public testimonial to them; books supplied by publishers on a complimentary basis for official use; or invitations to judges and their spouses to attend bar-related functions or activities devoted to the improvement of the law, the legal system, or the administration of justice”.

Also, Rule 5(5)(b), stipulates that: “Judges or members of their families residing in their households may accept any other gifts, bequests, favour, or loan only if the donor is not a party or other person whose interests have come or are likely to come before the judge”.

Additionally, Rule 5(5)(c), said: “Judges or members of their families residing in their households may accept any other gifts, bequests, favour, or loan only if the donor is not a party or other person whose interests have come or are likely to come before the judge” while Rule 5(5)(d) says: “A gift, award or benefit incident to the business, profession or other separate activity of a spouse or other family member residing in the judge’s household, including gifts, awards and benefits for the use of both the spouse or other family member and the judge (as spouse or family member), provided the gift, award or benefit could not reasonably be perceived as intended to influence the judge in the performance of judicial duties”.

Classfm