1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has affirmed that a future NDC government will give top priority to resolving the issues surrounding the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

This pledge comes in response to mounting apprehensions regarding the execution and funding of the policy.

In a gathering with representatives from various teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Mr. Mahama delineated plans to bolster the education sector.

Mr. Mahama said he would hold a stakeholder forum on education in his first 100 days as president to solicit inputs on how to improve and deliver quality education.

“Within the first 100 days of me becoming president, we will hold a stakeholder dialogue on education. It will have as part of its focus the implementational bottlenecks of the Free SHS, but it is also going to deal with how we can improve financing and teaching and learning at the basic school level and so at that stakeholder’s engagement, NAGRAT, GNAT, parents, students, educational experts, everybody is going to be there and we are going to have a discussion on access, on equity, on affordability, and on financing our educational system.”