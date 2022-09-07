3 hours ago

Former Holland midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has told Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, to leave Ajax if he wants regular minutes on the pitch.

The midfielder did all he could to force a move to Everton including boycotting training but the Dutch giants managed to hang onto the player.

Kudus has been on the fringes on the first team failing to make a single start after five matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The former Tottenham midfielder was impressed with how Mohammed Kudus came in on Saturday's 4-0 win against SC Cambuur.

The Ajax midfielder participated in the entire second half and scored the last goal of the match.

However, Van der Vaart sees that a starting place still seems far away for Kudus at Ajax and has told him he is too good to sit on the bench and must leave if an opportunity comes in the January transfer window.

"I would almost recommend him: go elsewhere and become a basic player. He will accept to sit on the bench, but he may have to leave when he gets a new offer in January." The midfielder annex attacker was in the interest of Everton this summer, but Ajax prevented a transfer.