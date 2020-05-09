1 hour ago

Sebastian Barnes made his name in Ghana football mainly through his exploits in the Ghana under age national teams.

The former youth international made two appearances for Ghana at the 1991 and 1993 World U-17 championship before making a single appearance for the senior national team the Black Stars in 1994.

Barnes is livid that Ghana football has denied him an opportunity to serve the nation by coaching at where he made his name the youth national teams.

According to the former midfielder who is now domiciled in Germany, he has advised his teenage son to snub Ghana and play for Germany so he does not suffer the fate he is facing now.

Barnes has in a separate interview with Accra based Peace Fm disclosed that he habours regrets playing for Ghana.

“I have a son who currently plays for Schalke 04 U-19, I will advice him to play for Germany instead of Ghana due to my bitter experience playing for the national team”, Barnes told Sikka FM.

“I don’t want my son to replicate the same mistake I made years ago playing for Ghana” he concluded.

Sebastian Barnes played for Hearts of Oak in Ghana and German Bundesliga sides Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05.