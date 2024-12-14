6 hours ago

Alhaji Otito Achuliwor, the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency, expressed gratitude to the people of Navrongo for their support during the recent elections.

Despite losing, he accepted the outcome with humility and respect for the democratic process.

Achuliwor congratulated the newly elected Member of Parliament, Hon. Simon Aworigo, and entrusted him with leading the constituency for the next four years.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Navrongo's development, stating his doors will remain open to offer support and expertise whenever needed.

This gesture showcases Achuliwor's dedication to his community, despite his election loss, and his respect for Ghana's democratic process.