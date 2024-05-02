4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to amend the Minerals Act when elected President in the December 7 election.

This amendment, he explained will ensure the involvement of traditional leaders in licensing miners in the country.

According to him, the non-involvement of traditional authorities in mining licensing is a significant issue facing the Small-Scale Mining Sector.

The Vice President made the pledge Dr Bawumia while addressing the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday as part of his campaign tour.

“We want to formalise small-scale mining, but we cannot be successful without the participation of Chiefs. The chiefs have to be part of the licensing of miners in their locality. They have to be part of the whole process.

“And so, we have to make the necessary amendments to the Mining Act to do all of this. Decentralise the Mineral Commission to be in the various districts, decentralise the Environmental Protection Agency,” he announced.