Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah popularly known as Dada KD has disclosed that he could be arrested over financial crime charges if he visits Germany.

“I took a loan facility from a German bank to produce my music, but I could not make the money and defaulted in the payment of the loan”, he said in an interview on Accra FM.

According to him, reports relating his inability to return to Germany to a failed relationship with a lady were false and concocted.

Dada KD stressed that returning to Germany without the €20,000 would be suicidal.

“I will be arrested the first day I step my foot in Germany again because I owe the German authorities.”

The artiste who believes he's one of the best contemporary highlife musicians in the country has lived in Germany for several years.

He said he has not been treated fairly in the music industry despite his illustrious career spanning over 25 years.