Legendary Charlse Asampong Taylor was undoutedly one of the most revered forwards in his prime at Accra Hearts of Oak and even at Asante Kotoko.

The forward was a pure delight to watch on his day as he tormented opponents with his sheer skill,trickery and panache.

There was some pure nonchalance to his game and how easily he went past his opponents but five years after hanging his boots the mercurial Charles Taylor wants to enter the murky waters of coaching.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, he says he has started training youngsters at a division two side in Accra but wants to formalize it by earning the certificate and coaching license needed to train.

“I started training young players with Platinum FC in 2017 when a friend who established the team handed it over to me. I have, therefore, been training them since then, but I am eager to attend a coaching course in Ghana as soon as the ban on football activities is lifted,” Taylor told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview in Accra.

The former Kotoko forward says he wants to gain the needed insight and certification so he can coach in Ghana.

“We have been training regularly at the Atomic junction in Accra, and as a former footballer who made it big in Ghana, I am desirous to impart some of my experience to the youth in football.

The 38 year old spent most of his playing years at Hearts of Oak helping them win the Caf Champions league, three league titles and the Caf Super Cup before tainting his Hearts legacy by embarking on a controversial move to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.