1 hour ago

The new Black Stars striker says that he will play at the African Cup of Nations whenever he is called upon by the national team.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

People have usually accused foreign-born Ghanaian players of only being interested in the flashy World Cup and will desert the nation when it's time for AFCON or qualifies where they will travel to the most obscure part of the continent.

That stick was usually used to beat former Black Stars player Kevin-Prince Boateng who played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups but never played at the AFCON as he gave all manner of excuse during the AFCON and the qualifiers.

"I will be available for the Nations Cup, that's why I made the choice," Williams said.

"We valued that the next editions will be in the winter, but at the end of the day many European clubs lose their best players.

"Representing the country my parents are from and the country where I feel very loved, I will try to give everything for Ghana."

Asked if his decision would have been different if he had to choose between Ghana and Spain, Williams replied: "I don't know. The choice I made is Ghana, for my family, for myself, for everything they have shown me the last few months."

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana, especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.