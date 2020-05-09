1 hour ago

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston says he will be very delighted If his former teammates Sulley Ali Muntari and Asamoah Gyan decide to return to the Ghana Premier League.

Asamoah Gyan a self professed Asante Kotoko fan has on numerous occasion said that he will like to wear the red jersey of his boyhood club before hanging up his boots.

While Hearts of Oak have declared their readiness to accept Sulley Muntari who has trained with them whiles in Ghana several times.

The two players are in the twilight of their careers having played actively for more than a decade but without clubs now and there have been suggestions they could line up for the two Ghanaian giants.

“I think they [Muntari and Gyan] coming into the league will be a huge boost. They have achieved a lot in Europe. I think that everyone would want to come and watch them play in the league. For me I will be very happy if they come.” he added.