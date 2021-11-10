47 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac says that he will be the happiest man in the world if Ghana is to secure a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He says that all hands is on deck to help the Black Stars secure that dream of making the World Cup play offs.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in a game which is a home match for the horn of Africa based side before playing South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium three days later.

The Serbian took over the Ghana job not long ago after Ghana had played two matches winning one and losing the other to South Africa.

“We really hope to qualify for the World Cup. This is our agenda and every person here, everyone in the football association, technical team and the players are all working towards the same thing,” he said.

The Ghana gaffer added “If we qualify for the World Cup, I will be the happiest man on earth. Definitely we will all give our best to make that happen because we cannot predict the future. We are doing everything in our own power to win the next matches. This is our goal and we do our best to make it happen.”

South Africa currently have 10 points while Ghana are second in Group G with nine points.

A defeat for Ghana on Thursday and a win for South Africa later that day against Zimbabwe will render Sunday's game a mere academic exercise.

But if the two sides should win their respective matches then it will mean Sunday's clash between Ghana and South Africa in Cape Coast will be the decider with the rainbow nation needing just a point whiles Ghana will require a win to top the group.