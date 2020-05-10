2 hours ago

The feud between two of Ghana’s top entertainers Lil Win and Funny Face in the last couple of weeks seem to have died down after there was no response from Lil Win when the 'Kasoa Vandamme' man dared him to say “fim fim”.

On the United Showbiz program hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown on UTV, Lil Win touched on the said beef between himself and his ‘friend’.

Monitored by Sammykaymedia.com, Lil Win said the whole thing initially started when he made a comment that Funny Face does not deserve the favourite actor award given to him during the Ghana Movie Award event.

That notwithstanding, he said he felt like just troubling Funny Face with the comment he made because it’s been a while he heard from him, only for Funny Face to blow the harmless beef out of context to the extent of threatening to destroy his businesses. The Weezy empire CEO said that was a sign of immaturity from Funny Face.

Amidst laughter on the show, Lil Win hilariously said he is as fit as a fiddle hence if Funny tries to fight him physically he will break him into two.