Ghanaian-born Mohammed Muntari says that his decision to naturalize for 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar was the right one and has no regrets.

The 28 year old striker says that he will choose Qatar every single day over Ghana because of what they have done for him and his people.

The Qatar striker who was born in Ghana's second city of Kumasi moved to the gulf country in 2013 when he was 19 years old and three years later decided to switch nationality.

Muntari started from the Qatar U-23 team before moving to the senior national team where he has made 43 appearances scoring 12 goals.

“Truth be told, I will choose Qatar. I will choose Qatar every single day [because of] what they did for me [and] what they are doing for my people,” Muntari said in an interview with TV3.

“Deep inside, I knew I took the right decision so if you ask me to do it again, I will choose Qatar over Ghana. I am not saying anything bad about my beloved country Ghana,” he added.

The Ghana-born Qatari has played for El Jaish, Lekhwiya, Al-Duhail and currently plays for Al Ahli.

He won Qatari championship in both 2017 and 2020, the Emir Cup and Qatar Super Cup.

Muntari Mohammed will lead the lines for the World Cup host at the tournament.