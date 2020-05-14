33 minutes ago

On loan Racing Club de Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris says he is currently content with life in the French Ligue 1 but has not ruled out a move to the Gulf region.

The nomadic striker has played football in Sweden for BK Hacken , Spartak Moscow in Russia and Trabzonspor in Turkey.

After a difficult spell in Portugal, the striker returned to France in January his old stomping ground but has not ruled out a future move to the Gulf region where there have been a lot of interest.

The 28 year old Ghanaian striker says he will consider a move to the gulf region in the twilight of his career.

"me, I always say this: football is about commitment and happiness. I play games and I am happy. Right now, I’m here, I’m playing games and I’m very happy,' he told Get French Football News.

"I’ve got two more contract years left here and then, I don’t know, maybe after one year I’ll be looking to move again – you never know what is going to come next.

"All that I can say is that I just have to work very hard to continue how I’ve started here so that next year will be even better than these few months that I’ve stayed here and you never know what will happen in the future."

He continued: "But I’m always happy to take on a new challenge in a different place and learn about the culture, maybe somewhere in the Gulf states, somewhere close to Mecca or something like that. I’ve always wanted to take a new challenge and see what happens.

"Right now, I’m here, I’m happy here and I’m doing well. I’m just going to work very hard so that next year will be even better than my first few months here." he added.