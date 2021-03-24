4 hours ago

Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Stephen Atubiga has told the leadership of the party that it cannot gag him for seeking accountability.

According to him, leadership is voted into office by the people and it is therefore the right of the people to seek for accountability and therefore he cannot be stopped.

Atubiga who made this known in a post shared on Facebook even before his suspension was made known to the public said “I have been reliably informed of my suspension from the NDC party . The truth shall always set the record straight at the right time. Every man must always stand by the truth. Even if the truth would take your life.

So shall your conviction of the truth will always set you free. the NDC stands for probity and accountability, so shall members or a member of the party have the right to demand that from elected leadership or the party structure. We vote and elect leadership of the NDC party for many good reasons . Examples are To up hold powers of the party in protection of the party, to give the party victory at all cost . and to protect the discipline in the party.

The leadership of any political party, is always accountable to the members of the party. Until I receive the official letter of suspension tomorrow hopefully. And To get to know reasons for my suspension. Nothing more to say than the love for my NDC party”.

Yesterday, the party also announced the expulsion of Allotey Jacobs from the political party weeks after he resigned as a member of the party.

The party said the former Central Regional Chairman of the political party was engaged in anti party activities and therefore decided to sack him from the party.

Meanwhile, Allotey Jacobs has said that he will be supporting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because of their transformational leadership and their vision for the country but has insisted that he is not a member of the New Patriotic Party.

Source: MyNewsGh