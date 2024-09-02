3 hours ago

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, plans to create 8 million jobs over the next 10 years as Ghana’s next president.

The ambitious plan which focuses on several key sectors, including industries, mineral resources and agriculture seeks to tackle unemployment and stimulate economic growth nationwide.

Cheddar announced the ambitious plan at the launching of the New Force Movement’s 12 pillars for economic revolution in Accra on Sunday.

“We start by making sure that we invest in all the 16 regions that are industrial, plant to be able to refine all our minerals and then processing plants to process all our agro plants.

“Our research on attribution reserve shows that gold, iron ore, gas bauxite and lithium and diamond and the potential of agro-processing and all the arable lands on the country amounts to $2.5 trillion…We are determined to bring out every region’s wealth Ghana will have an economic output at 4.7trillion…We will also create 8 million jobs in a decade,” he stated.