3 hours ago

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor says he will operate an open door policy at the Ministry to help to deal with the issue of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in Ghana.

“We all have to agree to the laid down rules and I think that we should have a national forum like the president has said where the miners’ association, the Ministry, Parliament, the media, and chiefs will all be present and when we agree on the way forward, we then have to enforce and implement it without fear or favour,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Jinapor stated that he would employ different approaches to reinforce the war against illegal mining with a focus on protecting the environment.

“We will get technical advice, and then we will bring all the resources to find a mechanism of dealing with this situation. But on the top of my head, anything you do if there is no law and order, you have a problem. I think a lot of work has been done already by the inter-ministerial committee. I intend to apprise myself on the work that they have done.”

“A lot of work has also been done by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, I intend to get proper briefing God willing when I get the opportunity. But when it is all said and done, the strategy is simple. The President can be clear in his mind. He is not against small-scale mining, he is not against mining, but he is also determined to protect the environment of Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Jinapor was among some 46 sector and regional ministers-designate whose names were sent to Parliament by the President last week.

Parliament is yet to set a date for their vetting.

citifmonline