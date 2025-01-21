2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has given assurances to ensure the timely completion and operationalisation of the Sewua Hospital in the Ashanti region.

Addressing dignitaries and attendees at the first Akwasidae celebration of the year, held at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, January 19, the President outlined his government’s plans to address the critical challenges facing the 250-bed hospital.

In his speech, President Mahama acknowledged the importance of the Sewua Hospital, emphasising its role in reducing the overwhelming patient load at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), one of the largest and busiest healthcare facilities in the Ashanti region.

Mahama noted that KATH, which serves not only the Ashanti Region but also surrounding areas, is currently stretched beyond its capacity and in urgent need of renovations.

President Mahama further explained that the completion of the Sewua Hospital would enable the transfer of patients from KATH, creating an opportunity to undertake much-needed infrastructure renovations at the teaching hospital without disrupting its operations.

“The Sewua Hospital is not operational because there is no electricity, there is no water, and the road to the hospital has not been constructed. I wish to assure you that we will tackle it immediately and make sure that we can open the doors of that hospital so that it will ease the pressure on Komfo Anokye.

“We need to move some of the patients from Komfo Anokye to Sewua so that we can empty the infrastructure in Komfo Anokye and do the necessary renovations. It is difficult to do the renovations of Komfo Anokye when the hospital is working at full capacity.”

The Sewua Hospital has been at the centre of political and contractual controversies. Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the facility before leaving office, a move that was criticised by the project’s contractor, Euroget De-Invest S.A. The contractor argued that the hospital was not ready for commissioning, as key components of the project remained incomplete.

This premature commissioning sparked a public outcry and raised questions about the government’s commitment to delivering fully operational healthcare infrastructure.