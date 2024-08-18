2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his commitment to fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaians as part of his agenda to move the country forward.

Speaking at a manifesto launch of the party in the Western Region on Sunday, August 18, Dr. Bawumia assured the public that, if given the mandate in the upcoming 2024 elections, he would ensure the implementation of policies that drive economic growth and development.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that his vision for Ghana is centered on creating opportunities for all citizens, particularly the youth.

He noted that key initiatives, including digital transformation, infrastructure development, and job creation, would be prioritized to improve the quality of life for Ghanaians.

The Vice President also highlighted that under his leadership, the country would continue to invest in education and healthcare to build a resilient society.

Dr Bawumia further assured the crowd that every pledge he made during his campaign was carefully considered to address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

He stressed that his administration would focus on maintaining fiscal discipline, fighting corruption, and promoting accountability in government to restore confidence in public institutions.

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the economic difficulties that Ghanaians have faced in recent years but expressed optimism that, with the right leadership, the country can turn the corner.

He pledged to work closely with various stakeholders, including the private sector, traditional leaders, and civil society organizations, to ensure that all development plans are effectively implemented.

Dr. Bawumia thus called on Ghanaians to trust in his leadership and give him the opportunity to deliver on his promises.

He reiterated that with dedication and hard work, his administration would steer the country toward prosperity and secure a better future for generations to come.

“Indeed, we have listed them to show that we remain committed to fulfilling the social contract we have with the good people of Ghana.”

“Above all, this exercise confirms that hundreds of pledges have been made to the Ghanaian people, and broadly, they have been kept, and given the opportunity, more impactful and forward looking interventions will be implemented to move Ghana to the next level of the development journey; a journey that will build on our successes to open opportunities for all,” he said.