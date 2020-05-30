55 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has revealed that she is ever ready and willing to serve in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if she’s given the chance.

According to her, though most people believe that gospel artistes and musicians are not in the position to engage in political activities, she will gladly accept to serve her country wholeheartedly if given the chance.

She said “I will never say never. Imagine if someone should call on me to serve mankind why won’t I, even though God hasn’t revealed to me yet. But anything that will bring progress and honour to the name of God, that will bring development to Ghana and improve the lives of many people if I’m called I will gladly do it because I’m a citizen of this country.

Whilst I continue to be a citizen of this country I will accept any tasks assigned to me wholeheartedly. It’s like being in a school and you’ve been chosen to be the class prefect, you have to do it because those who chose you know that you can do it.

So if I’m called to be given a political appointment I won’t refuse on the basis that I’m a gospel artiste. When we talk about leadership it is not about riding in big vehicles, it is service to mankind and your nation.

I will gladly do it because at the end of the day God will be praised and people will also say that when I came into this world I fully accomplished the task I was given. It is a good step and when it comes I will do it with all my might”.