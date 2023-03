2 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that he will invite Felix Afena-Gyan when the tournament starts and he is in form.

The 20-year-old was among the initial ten foreign-based players who were invited by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for the all-important clash but he turned down the invitation.

Afena-Gyan's Italian club US Cremonese was sent an e-mail inviting the player while all the necessary traveling arrangements were made but the player for reasons best known to him decide not to honour the call.

"We gave him an invitation but he didn't come. I think is the FA that can speak as to why he decided not to come."

"I spoke with his agent on four occasions but he kept telling us his player isn't ready but when it gets to the main tournament and he is playing well, why not? I will call him."

The striker played in Ghana's two-legged playoff clash against fierce rivals Nigeria making his debut in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium which ended 0-0.

But he was snubbed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he failed to make the cut under then-head coach Otto Addo.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, will take place in Morocco in June of this year.

Afena-Gyan has struggled to justify his big-money move to US Cremonese after departing AS Roma last summer as he has been consigned to the bench for most games and has only two goals all coming in the Coppa Italia notable among them being the one he scored against Napoli.

He has seven caps for Ghana and a goal.