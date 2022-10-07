1 hour ago

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer his eyeing a seat on the plane to Qatar with the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old forward made his Ghana debut last month when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's 1-0 win against Nicaragua.

The Berlin-born attacker in July this year switched international allegiance to represent Ghana despite playing for the various German under-age national teams.

He was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in the German capital where he grew up but has decided that Ghana will help him realize his international ambitions with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

"I see my chance. I will continue to step on the gas at HSV and hope that I'll be there," Yeboah told "Bild".

For his winning goal against Hannover 96 Königsdörffer was "congratulated" by national coach Otto Addo.

Yeboah also opened up on his first experience with the Ghana national team: “There was a lot of dancing and singing. There is also singing on the bus before the game.”

He came through the youth ranks of Hertha Berlin before joining Dynamo Dresden from where he joined Hamburg this summer.

The attacker has scored three goals for Hamburg in the Bundesliga II since joining the club.