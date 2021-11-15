2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew made his 100th appearance for the Black Stars on Sunday in their 1-0 win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Al Sadd forward scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute from the spot on his 100th cap to ensure that Ghana secures the play off slot in group G on Sunday.

It was a hard fought victory over the South Africans who just needed to avoid defeat on Sunday but lost to Andre Ayew's penalty.

“It’s a great feeling to get to 100, I think am the second after my big brother Asamoah so I keep working to follow his footsteps and try to make the nation proud. I think that scoring is important to win because if you score and you don’t have the win you are not happy” he said

The Al Sadd star made his Black Stars debut under Claude Le Roy in 2007 coming on as a substitute against Senegal and has made 100 appearances with 22 goals.

Since his debut, he has become a key figure for the four-time African champions and has gone on to making his 100th appearance.

He is now second behind legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan, who was capped 109 times in a glittering career that lasted almost two decades with 51 goals.