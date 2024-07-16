53 minutes ago

A former Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has pledged to lead a demonstration against Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama if he refuses to debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the former president has not made any comments regarding the call by Dr. Bawumia to debate him.

He said it is the associates of the former president who have told Ghanaians that they don’t think the debate is necessary.

Anyidoho says he is waiting for the former president to personally refuse the debate, and he will lead a "no debate, no presidency" demonstration against Mr. Mahama.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for a debate with the former president. He (Bawumia) claims he will floor the former president and expose his empty promises should he (Mahama) debate him.

During the second phase of his nationwide campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia visited Nalerigu on July 11, 2024, where he addressed party supporters and sympathizers, revealing that John Mahama and NDC communicators are struggling to explain the party’s 24-hour economy policy.

The Vice President added that he will not relent in making his destiny-transforming policies known to all Ghanaians in order to be voted into power come December 7, 2024, when the entire country is expected to elect a leader best fit for the masses.

Dr. Bawumia said, “I am looking forward to a debate with John Dramani Mahama on the economy and governance, but I am afraid he is running away from a debate, and his people say he doesn’t want to debate.

He says he doesn’t want to debate because he knows that I will expose the emptiness of his policies. He says he has a 24-hour economy policy that he cannot explain; it is as empty as an empty barrel. None of his people can explain it, and they say they will be exporting lions and elephants.”

He further noted, “When we meet man-to-man, we can debate, and the country will see where our policies lie, and that is where we should go. Give the country an opportunity to listen to us, but if he chooses not to debate, I will continue to sell my policies to the people of Ghana, and you will take the decision.”

But some associates of Mr. Mahama have opposed the call. Several of them have noted that, although the decision to accept the challenge lies with Mr. Mahama, they do not believe it is necessary.

Reacting, Mr. Anyidoho said he was waiting patiently for the former president to refuse the debate, and he would lead a demonstration against him. He made the remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“For now, it is JM’s aides/cult worshipers who are saying he would not participate in any debate. I am waiting for JM himself to be bold and say to the hearing of Ghanaians that he would not participate in a debate & I will lead a massive ‘No Debate, No Presidency’ demonstration.”

Source: Ghanaweb