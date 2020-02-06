2 hours ago

The controversial leader of The Peoples Project, TPP, Kwame A Plus has taken Absa Ghana to the cleaners.

According to him, the bank is a scam and does not think of the betterment of the Ghanaian.

His comments come on the back of the organization dissociating itself from a video of Lilwin joining the Ataa Adjoa challenge and displaying their colours and logo.

According to him, the video has been in the system for long and it’s a shame the bank never dissociated itself from the video but enjoyed the gains till people found problems with it.

His post sighted by MyNewsGh.com on Facebook read “the president’s asked us to be citizens and not spectators. What he also meant by that statement is that we should jealously protect the red gold and green and fellow citizens.

From South Africa where Absa bank came to take over Barclays Bank, people are killed in xenophobic attacks for living and working there. They want to come and take our music and disrespect our artist after welcoming them to live and work here – not killing them like they do to other Africans!!!

No way!!! We will make it very difficult for them to survive if they don’t do the right thing. Ghanaians must be respected. Especially the creative arts industry”.

