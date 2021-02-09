2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has joined struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

The player left Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the season after failing to agree terms with the club but says he is ready to help his side that is rock bottom in the Ghana Premier League escape relegation.

According to the towering center back there were lots of offers from a lot of clubs in the league but choose Inter Allies because he wants to always overcome a challenge.

The Eleven is to One side who sold most of their players abroad have struggled a lot the first half of the season and have been busy in the transfer market to rewrite their wrongs.

"I have signed 6 months for the club and I will make sure we don’t go on relegation." he told Ashh Fm

"Ashgold, Medeama, Legon Cities, Aduana Stars, King Faisal, were all interested in me but I decided to sign for Inter Allies."

"I chose it because as a player you need to accept the challenge and as a footballer decide and prepare to overcome the challenge. Inter Allies is a very ambitious club and proposed a nice offer for me." he concluded.