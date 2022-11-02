22 minutes ago

Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated that the Minority Caucus he leads in Parliament will never back down on a censure vote initiated against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 1, 2022; Haruna dismissed concerns from leaders of the Majority Caucus stating that they will invite Majority MPs to join them censure the Minister when the time comes for the vote.

“Mr. Speaker, I have between today and 10th November to move the motion and I will move the motion. I will move the motion for the censure of the Hon. Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Those like-minded persons who will dance with us, Mr. Speaker, they will be welcomed in the secret ballots,” Haruna stressed.

He mocked the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as someone being in a tight corner, especially with recent events in his caucus.

Haruna likened his plight to someone having to partake in a 'witches dance'. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had suggested that both sides of the House were in talks over possible exit dates for Ofori-Atta.

“Do you know when the IMF negotiations will end?” Haruna quizzed in reaction to talk that Ofori-Atta will likely resign after that.

On reservations raised by deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin over the censure vote, the presiding speaker Andrew Asiamah said the censure motion had already been discussed and Speaker (Bagbin) ruled that motion was proper.

Consequently, he stated that the House cannot reverse speaker’s ruling but only wait for the motion to mature and see the next steps.

Source: Ghanaweb