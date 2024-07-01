3 hours ago

The overlord of the Anwiaso-Nzema traditional area, Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill has categorically stated that, he is not ready to release the proposed 20,000 acres of land government is seeking for the creation of an oil hub.

Recently, a public gathering was held by Ministry of Energy at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality under the auspices of the paramount Chief (Omanhene) of Western Nzema, Awulae Annor Adjaye Il after he had purportedly released an area of about Twenty Thousand acres of Nzema Stool lands in the Jomoro area to the government for the construction of an oil hub.

But speaking on radio Gold's show, Pampaso hosted by Kwasi Boakye, The overlord of the Anwiaso-Nzema traditional area, Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill stated emphatically that, all the lands in the South-Western Ghana, thus from the Ankobra River to New Town are under his care and will not release such a big proportion to government to construct the oil hub.

"The 20000 acres of land the government wants to take for the construction of the oil hub is too huge. Although I need developmental projects in my area, I won't release such a vast land to the energy ministry. I'll give government 5000 acres to start work. And if there will be the need for an additional land for the project depending on its state, I'll release additional 5000 acres ."

He explained that, should he decide to release the vast land to the government for the oil hub, his people will go hungry because there will be no lands to embark on their main work which is farming.

"South -Western Nzema doesn't have enough lands ans if the government takes 20000 acres, it means my people will not be able to farm for a living."

Nana Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill declared that, the government must make it a responsibility to pass through the right channel for the acquisition of the land.

The government has not even approached me (the rightful owner of the land). They only went to a caretaker of chief Awulae Annor Adjaye III signed documents for the release of the land. How can a caretaker chief release such a 20000 acres which is about 80000 plots to government for a petroleum hub

without my approval?" He queried

"Annor Adjaye knows he is just a caretaker and that has no right or documents to release lands to anyone". The overlord of the Anwiaso-Nzema traditional area reiterated.

"I want development in my area therefore if President Nana Addo indeed wants to establish the petroleum hub, I'm ready to release 5000 acres of the land for the project but I'll never release the said 20000 acres to government." He stated on authority.