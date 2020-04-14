3 hours ago

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has cleared the air on a viral post which claimed she disrespected the President of Ghana by describing his cloth as cheap.

Social media was set ablaze after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the progress made in the fight against the novel coronavirus last Friday, April 10 as the actress was alleged to have described the president’s clothing as cheap in a Facebook post.

This generated a lot of backlash on social media, forcing the reaction from the YOLO actress.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Fella denied owning the Facebook account though admitting she has fan pages she does not have control of.

“The brand Fella Makafui has no political affiliation and I’m more concerned about that,” she said.

“The moment you become a public figure there are some things that you cannot really control because you have fans who love you and create fan pages to show you love and they are harmless.”

She, however, noted that she was surprised when she was shown the post but believe people would understood her after she cleared the air on this particular issue.

“I was so confused because there is no way I will wake up whether drunk or whatever to talk about the president and I will never do that.”

